fbpx
34.4 F
Spokane
Thursday, January 25, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsFāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 25
NewsLocal News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 25

By: Tracy Simmons

Date:

90

Related stories

Local News

New Pew Study Debunks Myths about America’s Nonreligious

America’s religiously unaffiliated, or “nones,” are largely defined by what they are not, rather than what they are. So as they’ve multiplied, it’s perhaps unsurprising that they’ve also been shrouded in myths and misconceptions.
Local News

WA May Pass Bill to Increase Holocaust and Genocide Awareness in Schools

April may become designated as International Holocaust and Genocide Prevention and Awareness Month within the state of Washington, courtesy of the efforts of several members of the Washington State Legislature.
Ask

Ask an Evangelical: Do Evangelicals Believe in Scientific Evolution?

Do Evangelicals believe in scientific evolution or do they believe each and every species was individually created?
Israel-Hamas War

Spokane City Council Passes Resolution Condemning Israel-Hamas War

After hearing public comments Monday on the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Spokane City Council voted 5-1 to pass a resolution condemning antisemitism and Islamophobia.
Commentary

The Song of the Swan and the Inevitability of Aging

Two factors influenced my decision to retire from writing a bi-weekly column. I recently turned 88, and for several years I’ve been going blind with age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness among elderly.

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 25

In this Roundup learn more about the most recent homeless count, North Idaho’s outreach to at-risk youth, how the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane plans to heal divides and an early music festival hosted by the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Latest Unsheltered Count

According to KREM2, last year, 2,390 homeless were counted, with a large increase in unsheltered individuals. Data from the wintertime count helps determine federal funding and areas for improvement in homelessness services.

Juvenile Justice Outreach

On Friday, the Juvenile Justice Outreach (JJO) will hold a banquet to raise money to help the youth of North Idaho. The organization aims to support and guide at-risk youth in the juvenile justice system. For over 25 years, JJO has served North Idaho through chaplain programs and other services.

The services they provide include funding for counseling, therapy, activities, basic needs and mentors. The goal is making a positive impact on every local youth in need, according to their website.

The JJO banquet will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at The Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 South 2nd St., in Coeur d’Alene. Tickets start at $100 and can be purchased online.

Building Bridges, Healing Divides

episcopal diocese of spokane

The Episcopal News Service announced this week that the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane was one of five Episcopal recipients awarded over $1 million each in the latest round of grants from the Lilly Endowment’s Thriving Congregations Initiative. In total, nearly $6 million was given to these recipients to support new programs focused on congregational vitality and leadership development. 

With its grant funding, the Diocese of Spokane is establishing a program called “Building Bridges, Healing Divides.” The goal will be to promote greater understanding and connections between diverse groups within its congregations. Through listening, learning and development initiatives, the diocese hopes to bridge divides and contribute to the vitality of its faith community.

Salish Sea Early Music Festival in Spokane

If you’re looking for something to do in the coming days, the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes and the Salish Sea Early Music Festival presents a concert of Renaissance Italian canzonas performed on period instruments.

Four specialists will play music from the 16th and early 17th centuries on recorders, transverse flute, viola and dulcian. The concert will trace the development of the Italian four-part canzona, a genre inspired by earlier French and Flemish chansons.

The Salish Sea Festival presents early chamber music around the Puget Sound region on period instruments. This concert series aims to revive little-known early music

The performance will be Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral, 1115 W. Riverside Ave. Suggested donations start at $20.

Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

Ad

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
WA May Pass Bill to Increase Holocaust and Genocide Awareness in Schools
Next article
New Pew Study Debunks Myths about America’s Nonreligious
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x