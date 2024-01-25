FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 25

In this Roundup learn more about the most recent homeless count, North Idaho’s outreach to at-risk youth, how the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane plans to heal divides and an early music festival hosted by the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Latest Unsheltered Count

According to KREM2, last year, 2,390 homeless were counted, with a large increase in unsheltered individuals. Data from the wintertime count helps determine federal funding and areas for improvement in homelessness services.

Juvenile Justice Outreach

On Friday, the Juvenile Justice Outreach (JJO) will hold a banquet to raise money to help the youth of North Idaho. The organization aims to support and guide at-risk youth in the juvenile justice system. For over 25 years, JJO has served North Idaho through chaplain programs and other services.

The services they provide include funding for counseling, therapy, activities, basic needs and mentors. The goal is making a positive impact on every local youth in need, according to their website.

The JJO banquet will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at The Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 South 2nd St., in Coeur d’Alene. Tickets start at $100 and can be purchased online.

‘Building Bridges, Healing Divides‘

The Episcopal News Service announced this week that the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane was one of five Episcopal recipients awarded over $1 million each in the latest round of grants from the Lilly Endowment’s Thriving Congregations Initiative. In total, nearly $6 million was given to these recipients to support new programs focused on congregational vitality and leadership development.

With its grant funding, the Diocese of Spokane is establishing a program called “Building Bridges, Healing Divides.” The goal will be to promote greater understanding and connections between diverse groups within its congregations. Through listening, learning and development initiatives, the diocese hopes to bridge divides and contribute to the vitality of its faith community.

Salish Sea Early Music Festival in Spokane

If you’re looking for something to do in the coming days, the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes and the Salish Sea Early Music Festival presents a concert of Renaissance Italian canzonas performed on period instruments.

Four specialists will play music from the 16th and early 17th centuries on recorders, transverse flute, viola and dulcian. The concert will trace the development of the Italian four-part canzona, a genre inspired by earlier French and Flemish chansons.

The Salish Sea Festival presents early chamber music around the Puget Sound region on period instruments. This concert series aims to revive little-known early music

The performance will be Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral, 1115 W. Riverside Ave. Suggested donations start at $20.