FāVS Religion News Roundup: Feb. 28

News Story by FāVS Staff

Idaho announces ‘Traditional Family Month’

The Idaho Senate passed a resolution this week declaring Mother’s Day through Father’s Day as “Traditional Family Month.” The measure, which recognizes different family members each week and concludes by celebrating “fatherhood and marriage between a man and woman,” passed 27-7 largely along party lines.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 111, presented by Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene, cites statistics claiming children from “fatherless homes” face higher risks of behavioral problems and homelessness. Democrats and one Republican opposed the symbolic measure, arguing it disparages single-parent and non-traditional families. Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said the resolution excludes many family structures, while Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, questioned why “we have to kick somebody in the shin to prop up somebody else.” The resolution now moves to the House.

Ukrainian churches in WA mark 3rd anniversary of country’s invasion by Russia

On Feb. 23, Ukrainian Christian churches in Washington State marked the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, calling it a genocide. The statement highlighted the suffering of the Ukrainian people and stressed the need for justice to achieve peace. They thanked the U.S. for sheltering refugees and urged the extension of support programs. The churches called for accountability for Russia’s actions, warning that allowing impunity could lead to further global conflicts, including threats to the U.S.

Who can use Idaho state bathrooms?

Gendered sign / Photo by Tim Mossholder (Unsplash)

Idaho lawmakers are considering legislation that would prohibit transgender people from using bathrooms matching their gender identity in state buildings including universities, prisons and domestic violence shelters. House Bill 264, introduced by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, would require these facilities to designate multi-person bathrooms, changing rooms and sleeping quarters for “exclusive” use by a particular sex and allow people to sue institutions if they encounter someone of “the opposite sex” in these spaces.

The bill represents Ehardt’s latest effort targeting transgender rights, following her previous sponsorship of laws banning transgender athletes from women’s sports and prohibiting transgender students in K-12 schools from using their preferred bathrooms. Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about the bill’s enforcement and questioned its necessity, while opponents testified the legislation targets transgender residents and ignores Idaho’s intersex population. The Republican-majority committee voted to advance the bill to the House floor.

Idaho makes it easier to arrest immigrants

Idaho’s Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office has joined a controversial immigration enforcement program revived by the Trump administration that allows local officers to question people about their immigration status during routine police work. The “task force model” program, which was discontinued in 2012 after a Justice Department investigation found widespread racial profiling, has also been adopted by agencies in Florida, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. This agreement grants Idaho officers authority to arrest individuals for immigration violations during their day-to-day duties.

The program’s revival raises concerns among immigrant advocates who warn it could damage community trust in law enforcement and expose participating agencies to costly litigation. In Arizona’s Maricopa County, a similar implementation led to $43 million in litigation fees. Despite these concerns, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan has encouraged more sheriff departments to participate, promising expedited training and legal protection, while emphasizing deportation efforts will extend beyond just those with criminal records.

WA Attorney co-authors brief in support of transgender military personnel

Attorneys general from 21 states, including Washington, filed an amicus brief in support of transgender military personnel challenging the president’s discriminatory ban. The brief argues that the ban undermines national and state security by depriving the military of qualified personnel and contradicts state laws protecting transgender individuals. Co-authored by Washington’s Attorney General Nick Brown, the brief was filed in the case Shilling v. Trump, led by decorated U.S. Navy Commander Emily Shilling, a transgender service member.

‘Uniting the Inland Northwest’

FāVS News announced this week their upcoming “Uniting the Inland Northwest.” It will be a free community gathering on April 27 at the Montvale Event Center in Spokane. The event features keynote speaker Itohan Idumwonyi, discussing Ubuntu philosophy. Six breakout sessions will address regional issues such as homelessness, food and faith, youth unity, LGBTQ+ faith experiences, interfaith dialogue and refugee support. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., with the event concluding around 7 p.m. Registration is free, and food will be available for purchase. More information can be found online.