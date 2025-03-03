39.7 F
Spokane
Monday, March 3, 2025
spot_img
HomeNewsLocal NewsFāVS News hosts 'Uniting the Inland Northwest' community event
NewsLocal News

FāVS News hosts ‘Uniting the Inland Northwest’ community event

By: FāVS News

Date:

Related stories

Commentary

Perfectionist learns to embrace life’s messiness

A perfectionist father learns to embrace life's chaos, God's grace and his imperfection while balancing family life, kids and the pursuit of order.
Local News

American Atheists report asks ‘Is the PNW privileging religion?’ 

Washington seeks to reduce clergy-penitent privilege to fight abuse, but critics see it as freedom of religion. American Atheists push for more equal treatment.
Local News

A debrief: Why a protester was dragged out of Idaho GOP town hall

At a heated GOP town hall in Coeur d’Alene, protestor Teresa Borrenpohl was dragged out by security after opposing Republican policies, sparking outrage.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Feb. 28

This week's FāVS Religion News Roundup heavily features several bills of interest that some say marginalize non-traditional marriages and communities, a brief about WA Ukrainian churches marking Ukrainian invasion by Russia's 3rd anniversary and FāVS News' upcoming 'Uniting the Inland Northwest' event.
Commentary

Uncover painful truths and spark change this Black History Month

This Black History Month, the author celebrated by reading works from Black authors, exploring patterns of oppression and resistance throughout history. She encourages readers to do the same.

Our Sponsors

spot_img

FāVS News hosts ‘Uniting the Inland Northwest’ community event

News Brief by FāVS Staff

FāVS News will present “Uniting the Inland Northwest,” a free community gathering aimed at bridging regional divides, on April 27 at the Montvale Event Center, 1019 W. 1st Ave., in downtown Spokane.

The event will feature Gonzaga University professor Itohan Idumwonyi of the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau as the keynote speaker, discussing Ubuntu philosophy and its application to community building.

Ithohan Idumwonyi will be they keynote speaker for the favs event
Itohan Idumwonyi, assistant arofessor of Religious Studies at Gonzaga

Idumwonyi said she’ll be discussing ways to re-approach relationships so people can break the artificial borders that separate each other and look out for one another. 

“Directing one’s own humanity to others helps us navigate beyond superficial solutions to rethink, adapt and foster human interconnectedness,” she said.

“We’re excited to create a space where people from different backgrounds can come together to listen and learn from one another,” said Tracy Simmons, executive director of FāVS News. “Our region faces many challenges that can only be solved when we work together across our differences.”

The event will include six breakout sessions addressing regional issues ranging from homelessness and interfaith dialogue, to youth voices, and building bridges with refugee and immigrant neighbors. Each panel features representatives from local organizations and will be moderated by community leaders.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m., with the keynote beginning at 4 p.m. Food will be available for purchase from The Steam Plant. The event concludes around 7 p.m. 

“Uniting the Inland Northwest” builds on FāVS News’ previous Good Neighbor Conference in 2016 at Gonzaga University, which attracted hundreds of participants from various faith backgrounds.

The event is supported by the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane, Transitions, Humanities Washington and Stout Land and Home. Additional community sponsors are being sought to support marketing and event costs.

Guests are asked to register in advance at no cost to help with planning. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Bob Stout at [email protected].

donate
FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Perfectionist learns to embrace life’s messiness
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x