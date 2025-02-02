Editorial: Why FāVS News’s coverage includes all religious voices, even when readers object

FāVS News Editorial

Recently our coverage of a local Trump car parade sparked heated discussion among our readers, with some choosing to withdraw their support. This presents an opportunity to reaffirm our fundamental mission and the vital role of religion journalism in bridging divides within our community.

At FāVS News, we believe that understanding begins with listening. Our recent coverage wasn’t an endorsement but rather a window into the beliefs and experiences of our neighbors — people who make up a significant portion of our community. When we turn away from perspectives that challenge us, we lose opportunities for genuine dialogue and understanding.

Our associate editor, Cassy Benefield, approached this assignment with the kind of openness and curiosity that defines excellent journalism.

“I thought as someone who deeply believes in getting to know my ‘other,’ shame on me if I didn’t cover something as newsworthy as this that a significant portion of our population believes, despite my internal beliefs and feelings,” she said.

Benefield saw beyond the political surface to recognize what she calls “a cultural story with a strong faith element.”

“While I may not agree with or share their joy, while I may not express what I’d call shared cultural victories in such a triumphant matter, I do share their humanity,” Benefield noted. “And that’s what I believe is so needed today, a real understanding that what unites us in our humanity should be of more value than what has been separating us.”

Photo coverage of recent Trump Truck Parade/Gen Heywood – FāVS News

Our photographer, the Rev. Gen Heywood, brought similar insight to her coverage.

“Covering this event in a way that is as open and as neutral as possible gives us insight into the religious aspects of this movement,” she said. “These are our neighbors who say they have had 20 or more of these parades and yet we know little about them. Their group unity includes prayer and identity aspects that are very much like a religious movement.”

Some readers may question why a religion news organization would include coverage of political events. The reality is that religion and politics often intersect in profound ways, shaping how people view their world and make decisions. When participants speak of feeling “heard” by a political figure or express their views on social issues, they’re often drawing from deeply held beliefs and values.

True journalism isn’t about confirming what we already believe — it’s about expanding our understanding of the world around us. Sometimes this means encountering viewpoints that make us uncomfortable or that we strongly disagree with. But it’s precisely these moments that test our commitment to building bridges across ideological divides.

The Inland Northwest is home to an incredibly diverse tapestry of beliefs and traditions. Our mission calls us to give voice to all parts of this community, from atheists to Buddhists to conservative Christians. This doesn’t mean we endorse every perspective we give coverage to, but rather that we recognize the importance of understanding the full spectrum of beliefs that shape our region.

As we move forward, we invite our readers to engage with challenging content not as an affront to their own beliefs, but as an opportunity for growth and understanding. In these divided times, we need more spaces where different perspectives can coexist and be examined thoughtfully.

As Benefield reminds us, we need “spaces in which we are free to express and share who we are without fear of contempt from our other” – spaces that FāVS works hard to provide, “one story, one commentary and one community event at a time.”

We’ll be providing an in-person space for this in April with our upcoming “Uniting the Inland Northwest” event. Details are coming soon!