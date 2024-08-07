fbpx
74.5 F
Spokane
Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Commentary
Commentary

Did God save Trump from being assassinated?

By: Beverly Gibb

Date:

35

Donald Trump rally shooting shown on Google News page displayed on smartphone screen. / Photo by rokas91(DepositPhotos)

Did God save Trump from being assassinated?

Guest Commentary by Beverly Gibb

On July 13, the thinkable, imaginable, sometimes-wished-for action happened. An assassination attempt on Donald Trump occurred. I initially thought, “why did he miss?” I then thought, what a horrible thought! I checked in with my spirituality and realized I could not hope for the death of another human being. Even if others may have had the same thought, it did not fit with my spiritual values and beliefs.

Then a friend of mine texted me “Why did he miss? Argh!” I pondered this for days. I praised President Biden for fighting the good fight. I pleaded with him to step aside. Anything to avoid another term for Trump. Biden pledged to fight on. I pledged to keep the faith and hope and pray for a Biden win.

As I pondered the reasoning for the miss, Trump waged that God had saved him. So I wondered how this could be. I turned to my Universe (God, Mother Nature, Karma, etc.) to please offer an explanation. One week later, the answer came. Biden stepped aside and passed the torch to Kamala Harris. There was such a great weight lifted off me that I had no idea how big that weight was on my shoulders. I had vowed to have faith and faith came through.

Then the real revelation hit me. The Universe, with its incredibly wicked sense of humor, spoke to my senses. Could it be that Trump was saved and placed in the line of fire of a Black, South Asian female who clearly would not miss? Kamala Harris has overcome many hurdles to become many firsts, most importantly Vice President of the United States.

kamala harris
Vice President Kamala Harris when nominated as Joe Biden’s running mate in Wilmington, Delaware on Aug. 12, 2020. / Photo by Adam Schultz (Flickr)

One week later, Democratic presumptive candidate Harris has raised $200,000,000 and enlisted 170,000 volunteers. In the same week, Trump/Vance have pissed off childless women, cat owners, Black queer men, white men, black women, white women and so many others. In that same week Harris has rallied the country to a potential forward path to save our democracy.

So, yes it was God or some power greater than me. My faith has always given me hope and continues to provide comfort and energy as it does for millions of Americans today. The energy is fully palpable!

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Beverly Gibb
Beverly Gibb
Beverly Gibb is a retired mental health professional who has begun a spiritual exploration in recent years. She lives with her dog, Jack Whippet, who is exploring with her.

