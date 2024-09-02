fbpx
83.1 F
Spokane
Monday, September 2, 2024

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

HomeCommentaryConservatives and liberals live in the same skin
Commentary

Conservatives and liberals live in the same skin

By: Paul Graves

Date:

57

Related stories

Local News

Idaho for All combats racism ‘boldly for good’

Learn about Idaho for All, a coalition of North Idaho women who are fighting against racism and promoting inclusivity in their community.
National News

U.S. Latinas embrace spiritual practices outside traditional religion

Explore how Latina sound healers are blending traditional faith with alternative practices like Reiki and crystal bowls, offering spiritual healing to migrant communities and beyond. Discover their journey from Catholicism to holistic wellness.
Commentary

A special season: A time for hope, action & stewardship

Explore the Season of Creation through Benedictine values. Learn how the Center for Benedictine Life practices environmental stewardship, from managing 1,000 acres of land to creating programs for ecological awareness and justice.
Local News

Shining ‘love-light’: Celebrating the life and legacy of Tracey Waring

Learn about the remarkable life of Tracey Waring: A devoted parish administrator and lay Minister who made a lasting impact on her community.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: August 30

Learn about an Investigation into secretive religious group accused of sexual abuse and cover-ups. This story and other news are shared in this week's FāVS News Roundup.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Leather wineskins / Photo by celiafoto (DepositPhotos)

Conservatives and liberals live in the same skin

Commentary by Paul Graves | FāVS News

Jesus said this to the followers of John the Baptist: “Neither is new wine put into old wineskins; otherwise, the skins burst, and the wine is spilled, and the skins are destroyed; but new wine is put into fresh wineskins, and so both are preserved.” (Matthew 9:17, NRSV)

The common people Jesus cared about didn’t have money for new wineskins, so they needed to regularly refresh their wineskins. Whether wine was old or new, the skins needed to stay flexible. Refreshing an old skin involved soaking it in water and then applying an oil to restore its supple and soft texture. Old skins were made fresh again to hold both old and new wine.

Which brings me to fresh wineskins and old politics. The labels “conservative” and “liberal” politics to be exact. The mindset of each label can be quite brittle, often unbending — not unlike a rigid wineskin.

It can also be validly argued that each skin may contain both conservative and liberal wine at the same time. We can represent each label given different daily or even political circumstances. I do. I suspect you do also.         

Root definitions of each political ‘skin’

Hey, I didn’t say this is a perfect metaphor! But please stay with me.

“Conservative” comes from an ancient French word for “to keep, preserve, keep intact.” The fundamental question: What are you trying to conserve, to keep intact? Too often, the answer focuses on power, money, position, intimidation, etc.

But what if you considered a broader description of “conservative”?
What if being a healthy conservative means to save/preserve all that is good, all that will benefit others and self? I think that description brings a social compassion to being conservative not found in a rigid form of conservatism.

So, if there is a healthy sense of being “conservative” — I quickly claimed this as mine — can there also be a healthy sense of being “liberal”? Of course there is! I claim that as well.

“Liberal” is from an ancient Latin word that describes “gracious, generous,” but also “befitting a free person.”

So what do healthy “liberals” seek to be free from, or to free others to do/be? The list is almost endless. So is a list healthy “conservatives” would make to save/preserve things and people they cared about.

At their centers, both labels just might want to save all that is good, to free persons to be fully human.

Political ‘skins’ are more alike than not

The conservative and liberal wines may be more alike in their essence than we usually consider. So perhaps how the wineskins are renewed makes a real difference.

What’s in the oil that makes the leather more supple and forgiving? What’s in the oil that merely postpones the brittleness that will eventually burst the old skin?

Brittleness happens to conservative or liberal wineskins alike. It happens if the oil applied contains ingredients like exaggerated arrogance, fear, hate, selective freedom, “other”-disrespect, cynicism, distrust, victimization, revenge, hyper-competitiveness and life-histories that trap people emotionally and spiritually.

The supple and forgiving wineskin uses an oil of basic essentials. It contains ingredients like love, hope, a big dose of humility, self-respect, “other”-respect, a desire for other persons’ just treatment, inclusive freedom, trusting of — and cooperation with — others, more-than-survivor mentality, courage and common-sense good.

I know “conservatives” and “liberals” whose wineskins are supple and forgiving. I try to live in that skin. I also know “conservatives” and “liberals” whose wineskins are brittle or soon-to-be-brittle. I suspect you also are — and know — people who embody both labels in both kinds of wineskins.

Jesus’ parable of the wine and wineskins isn’t outwardly religious or spiritual. But it is true-to-life. Let’s drink to that!

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Paul Graves
Paul Graves
Paul Graves is a retired and re-focused United Methodist pastor and a long-time resident of Sandpoint, Idaho, where he formerly served on city council and mayor. His second career is in geriatric social work, and since 2005 he's been the Lead Geezer-in-Training of Elder Advocates, a consulting and teaching ministry on aging issues. Since 1992, Graves has been a volunteer chaplain for Bonner Community Hospice. His columns regularly appear in The Spokesman-Review's Faith and Values section, and he also writes the Dear Geezer column for the Bonner County Daily Bee and is the host of the bi-weekly Geezer Forum on aging issues in Sandpoint.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
U.S. Latinas embrace spiritual practices outside traditional religion
Next article
Idaho for All combats racism ‘boldly for good’

2 COMMENTS

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Walter A Hesford
Walter A Hesford
9 hours ago

I loved your extended metaphor, Paul. It teaches us about Jesus’s parable while encouraging us to have flexible political skins (an encouragement I need). I wonder what truly new skin would be?–the kingdom of God??

1
Reply
Nick Gier
Nick Gier
3 hours ago

Paul: you are a real treasure! Here is an introduction (below) that I use in some of my articles on politics. Classical liberalism would be the old wineskin and must be renewed to accommodate the best of the conservatism and liberalism of today. I’m afraid that the libertarian’s wineskin is brittle beyond “oiling.”

The watchwords of the American and French Revolutions were liberty, equality, and, for the French, fraternity. Redefining fraternity as traditional community values, I see today’s conservative and liberals attempting to balance these three principles.

America’s conservatives focus on traditional values and economic liberty, whereas liberals place greater weight on equality and personal liberty, especially regarding private interactions.

Libertarians agree with liberals on the latter, but they champion unfettered economic liberty at the expense of equality and community. Welfare liberalism and social democracy, which can be seen as democratic outgrowth of Marxism, stand in stark contrast to libertarianism.

0
Reply

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x