By Lisa Ormond | FāVS News Reporter

On July 18, over 300 hundred Christian pilgrims left Immaculate Conception Church in Post Falls, Idaho, to walk the annual Cataldo Pilgrimage marking a quarter century spiritual tradition that highlights faith with 50-miles of walking, prayer, confession and song.

The Cataldo Pilgrimage is a three-day journey across the North Idaho wilderness culminating at the Sacred Heart Mission of the Coeur d’ Alene Tribe (Cataldo Mission), which is the oldest standing building and Catholic mission in Idaho.

Rev. Thomas Buschmann of Immaculate Conception Church in Post Falls replenishes his water during a procession break/Lisa Ormond – FāVS News

It’s a religious experience where Christian men, women, children and families of all ages gather as a community in unison to give honor to God and profess their faith. Over the three-day event a total of 500 people participated.

The Rev. Thomas Buschmann, six-year assistant priest at Immaculate Conception, said this holy gathering brings pilgrims together for many reasons but touches most participants deeply in some way. Five priests were present in the group to provide spiritual guidance in the way of confessions and prayer.

“This is a journey that is communal but also individual, which often is the case with a pilgrimage experience,” Buschmann said. “The journey is one with God and it can be mysteriously impactful for each person.”

Cataldo: A sacred place to come

Catholic historian Jake Eberlein stops to take a breather on the North Idaho Centennial Trail/Lisa Ormond – FāVS News

Jake Eberlein, a 43-year-old Immaculate Conception parish member and annual pilgrim himself every year since 2002, said people come from all over the world to walk this pilgrimage always held in July.

“We are on pilgrimage to go the Cataldo Mission, which has been a center of faith in the Northwest since the 1850s,” Eberlein said.

Eberlein is also a local historian and author who wrote the book, “Wilderness Cathedral: The Story of Idaho’s Oldest Building.” His 2017 book chronicles thehistory of the Old Sacred Heart Mission at the Coeur d’Alene’s Old Mission State Park at Cataldo, Idaho.

A path of purpose

Eberlein added that walking the terrain side-by-side with others builds camaraderie in a most beautiful outdoor setting of Northern Idaho over the three-day, 50-mile route. The group camps overnight in two locations along the route, including the Wolf Lodge Valley and on day two in the Bitterroot Mountain area at Rose Lake.

“We are going to the mission to pray together for the church and for each other and our families,” Eberlein said. “Every year the pilgrimage spiritually feels unique because your life circumstances change — and that directs you to be here as a pilgrim for different reasons and to offer prayer around those reasons.”

The journey does take physical stamina, too, and the website for the pilgrimage offered preparation tips. But event organizers had plenty of helpers and aid-support vans lining the procession route giving participants opportunities to rest, replenish water supplies and stop for restroom breaks.

The event concluded at the mission with a Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament and adoration followed. A Benediction is a Catholic ceremony where the Sacrament (consecrated Eucharist) is displayed for viewing by believers to pray and be in the presence of Jesus.

Immaculate Conception Youth Leader Tom Latham said he has taken part in the annual Cataldo Pilgrimage since its inception from his congregation’s location. He said participants could choose to join one, two or all three days.

“It is always worth every step,” Latham said. “It is the most amazing opportunity to profess your faith standing with others in a setting that is so breathtaking that is Northern Idaho.”