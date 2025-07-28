‘Sit Stand Walk Run’: Spokane author offers a new vocabulary for the Christian life

By Morgen White | FāVS News Reporter

Gordon Jackson describes himself as a future-oriented person who always wants to know what’s next.

His desire to always have something on the horizon is evident in his authorship of 22 books, including his most recent, “Sit Stand Walk Run: A Vocabulary for the Christian’s Journey,” published in June. The new release marks his 21st printed book and 22nd overall.

“I tend to be very impatient with God when he doesn’t tell me what’s next, and he and I have had extended conversations about his unwillingness to show me the big picture and that’s reflected in the book,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s journey as an evangelical Christian, like many, isn’t without ups and downs. There are times he would go as far to say he was depressed and felt abandoned.

“Of course, I realize now, I know that’s not true. Those sentiments would be reflected in sections like waiting,” Jackson said.

The book can serve as a diagnostic tool for those who are trying to figure out where they are on their path as a Christian, and also help them feel less alone if they find they are at a lower point on their journey.

“It can say, you see, this is what lots of people have been through. This is a common condition. Yes, this isn’t something you’re happy about right now, but you will get out of this,” Jackson said.

A Christian vocabulary

Jackson says that people need vocabulary when talking at any level of specialization. When it comes to doctors, architects, engineers and plumbers they all use specific vocabulary that helps them do their jobs, he said.

“We don’t live our lives on the mountain top. We live our lives in the valley, or on the plateau. Knowing that is helpful for yourself, but it’s also helpful when talking to someone else. If someone comes along and is all buoyant and excited about some spiritual high that they had, it doesn’t hurt to say that’s wonderful, but don’t expect this to be a permanent condition. So in conversation with others, this helps us understand more clearly the different facets of the Christian journey,” Jackson said.

The book is the third title published by Mt. Zion Ridge Press. The biblical-focused publishing company is owned by Tamera Lynn Kraft and Michelle L. Levigne.

“Once there is a contract, my friend Michelle edits the book. She has been an editor for years. Then I will do the cover art. I’m a graphic artist,” Kraft said.

She says both are authors themselves. They talked about starting the company together for a long time but the idea wasn’t realized until their publisher closed down in 2018.

“We called each other and we said, I think this is the right time to start the company. So we did. That first year we just got our titles back up and practiced on ourselves mainly, and then we started opening up to other people, and it’s grown since then,” Kraft said.

They discovered Jackson after he submitted a book called “Your Photo on God’s Fridge Door,” and they loved it.

“We thought it really portrayed God’s love for us and how we are the apple of his eye. So we offered him a contract, and then he submitted another book,” Kraft said.

Kraft said that by the time Jackson submits his books to them they are some of the cleanest writing they work with. Jackson has published three books with the publishing company, and has plans for another book to come out at the end of the year.

“‘Always Ready’ is coming out Dec. 15. It’s about how we should always be ready to do whatever God calls us to do,” Kraft said.

Jackson says that “Always Ready” may be his last devotional.

“I think I’ve exhausted what I can do in that type of writing,” he said.

That doesn’t mean Jackson is leaving his horizon blank. His focus is now on fiction.

“I’m sure when the time comes, we’ll love it, because we think Gordon is awesome,” Kraft said.