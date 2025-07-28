58 F
Spokane
Monday, July 28, 2025
spot_img
HomeNewsLocal News‘Sit Stand Walk Run’: Spokane author offers a new vocabulary for the...
NewsLocal News

‘Sit Stand Walk Run’: Spokane author offers a new vocabulary for the Christian life

By: Morgen White

Date:

Related stories

Commentary

Do you have a perennial mind? Thoreau, Job and the search for spiritual continuity

This column explores the perennial questions of life, death, and spiritual continuity through the lens of Thoreau’s nature writings, the Book of Job, and the enduring wisdom of world religions.
Local News

Washington’s child abuse reporting law begins, but priests get legal breather

Washington’s new clergy child abuse reporting law goes into effect July 27, but Catholic and Orthodox priests secure temporary exemptions amid ongoing legal battles. Learn more about the law and its impact on child protection.
Local News

For and by Christians: How Idaho’s influential Christian nationalist group wants to reshape the state

With powerful allies in the pulpit and the Pentagon, the Idaho Family Policy Center seizes its moment.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: July 25

July 25 Religion news roundup for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
Commentary

Political pulpits and the price of lost faith

As churches grow more political, they risk losing what makes them sacred — grace, freedom, and trust. This column explores how political endorsements from the pulpit may drive people away from faith communities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Gordon Jackson/Contributed

By Morgen White | FāVS News Reporter

Gordon Jackson describes himself as a future-oriented person who always wants to know what’s next. 

His desire to always have something on the horizon is evident in his authorship of 22 books, including his most recent, “Sit Stand Walk Run: A Vocabulary for the Christian’s Journey,” published in June. The new release marks his 21st printed book and 22nd overall.

“I tend to be very impatient with God when he doesn’t tell me what’s next, and he and I have had extended conversations about his unwillingness to show me the big picture and that’s reflected in the book,” Jackson said. 

Jackson’s journey as an evangelical Christian, like many, isn’t without ups and downs. There are times he would go as far to say he was depressed and felt abandoned. 

“Of course, I realize now, I know that’s not true. Those sentiments would be reflected in sections like waiting,” Jackson said. 

Sit Stand Walk Run

The book can serve as a diagnostic tool for those who are trying to figure out where they are on their path as a Christian, and also help them feel less alone if they find they are at a lower point on their journey. 

“It can say, you see, this is what lots of people have been through. This is a common condition. Yes, this isn’t something you’re happy about right now, but you will get out of this,” Jackson said.  

A Christian vocabulary

Jackson says that people need vocabulary when talking at any level of specialization. When it comes to doctors, architects, engineers and plumbers they all use specific vocabulary that helps them do their jobs, he said. 

“We don’t live our lives on the mountain top. We live our lives in the valley, or on the plateau. Knowing that is helpful for yourself, but it’s also helpful when talking to someone else. If someone comes along and is all buoyant and excited about some spiritual high that they had, it doesn’t hurt to say that’s wonderful, but don’t expect this to be a permanent condition. So in conversation with others, this helps us understand more clearly the different facets of the Christian journey,” Jackson said. 

The book is the third title published by Mt. Zion Ridge Press. The biblical-focused publishing company is owned by Tamera Lynn Kraft and Michelle L. Levigne.

“Once there is a contract, my friend Michelle edits the book. She has been an editor for years. Then I will do the cover art. I’m a graphic artist,” Kraft said. 

She says both are authors themselves. They talked about starting the company together for a long time but the idea wasn’t realized until their publisher closed down in 2018.

“We called each other and we said, I think this is the right time to start the company. So we did. That first year we just got our titles back up and practiced on ourselves mainly, and then we started opening up to other people, and it’s grown since then,” Kraft said. 

They discovered Jackson after he submitted a book called “Your Photo on God’s Fridge Door,” and they loved it. 

“We thought it really portrayed God’s love for us and how we are the apple of his eye. So we offered him a contract, and then he submitted another book,” Kraft said. 

Kraft said that by the time Jackson submits his books to them they are some of the cleanest writing they work with. Jackson has published three books with the publishing company, and has plans for another book to come out at the end of the year. 

“‘Always Ready’ is coming out Dec. 15. It’s about how we should always be ready to do whatever God calls us to do,” Kraft said. 

Jackson says that “Always Ready” may be his last devotional.

“I think I’ve exhausted what I can do in that type of writing,” he said.

That doesn’t mean Jackson is leaving his horizon blank. His focus is now on fiction. 

“I’m sure when the time comes, we’ll love it, because we think Gordon is awesome,” Kraft said.

Green Light Green Lively Collage Leaderboard Ad

Morgen White
Morgen White
Morgen White graduated summa cum laude from Washington State University with a degree in broadcast journalism and media production. She extended her stay in Pullman to continue her role as an announcer and producer at NWPB. She later moved back to her roots in Seattle to be near family and has since transitioned into working as an on-air announcer for KUOW. Morgen’s passion for journalism and storytelling continues to fuel her reporting and the production of social media content for FāVS News.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Do you have a perennial mind? Thoreau, Job and the search for spiritual continuity
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x