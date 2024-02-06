fbpx
37.7 F
Spokane
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
HomeCommentaryAs I Ponder the Shape of Winter Trees
Commentary

As I Ponder the Shape of Winter Trees

By: Walter Hesford

Date:

118

Related stories

Commentary

Is this the Year Democracy Dies in the Dark?

Will 2024 be the year our democracy died in the twilight of disinformation? We face tough electoral choices. We must decide what direction our nation will take. Will the light of truth guide us to all truth, or will democracy flounder and die in darkness?
Commentary

Is Believing or Not Believing in God a Competition?

I’ve felt a weird confluence of competitive juices splash upon my psyche as I read about former believers or theists pursuing lives without belief in “God” and then publishing their atheism as if it were some kind of exalted triumph.
Commentary

My Journey through Homelessness Part Four: Body Armor

We need to stop mandating people who live outside to housing in situations they would not choose of their own free will. We need to stop focusing on “getting them housed” and start accepting that people have a right to sleep outside on public land, and that homelessness may well be here to stay. 
Commentary

Harmony Increases When We Are More Curious about One Another

World Interfaith Harmony Week (Feb. 1-7) will soon be upon us, and oh how we need it. For all its ability to bring peace and order to our lives, religion has also been the fuel and catalyst for much fighting and strife.
Commentary

Spokane Service Missionaries Bring Hope and Assistance to Many in Need

Launched in January of 2019, service missions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provide a whole new opportunity for young adults who need to stay home for various reasons. Their complete focus is serving others.
Frosted branch in winter at sunset / Photo by srubina (DepositPhotos)

Commentary by Walter Hesford | FāVS News

Years ago, when I was about to leave graduate school with a Ph.D. in hand but no job in sight, a roommate gave me a book titled, “The Shape of Winter Trees.” I no longer have the book, nor can I find it online. But when I received it, the book inspired me with hope during an anxious period in my life. And winter trees still encourage me when I take time to contemplate them.

If you Google the title you will find a lot of information about how to identify trees in winter by their shape, with photos to help. I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that there’s an app on the subject, but I’m not smart enough to operate a smart phone, so I’ll never know.

The University of New Hampshire website on winter trees suggests we examine the three “Bs”—branches, bark and buds. For example, you can tell a maple from an oak because the former has opposite branches, the latter alternate ones.

I think identifying the trees around us is important. If nothing else, it’s just common courtesy to know the names of our neighbors. When I taught at the University of Idaho, I asked students to name at least five trees on campus. What I often got was, “Well, there’s big trees, little trees …”

As important as it is to identify trees, this is not why winter trees inspired me back when I was looking for a job, nor is it now as I gaze at them in my retirement.

Their Silent Heroism

The primary inspiring feature of winter trees is their resilience. Look at what they put up with! The cold, the storms — and with no protective cover. How open they are, how vulnerable. If you, like me, are tempted to feel sorry for yourself, consider the silent heroism of trees in winter.

Another inspiring feature is their bare-boned beauty that displays itself in all sizes and shapes — just like us. Some trees branch out early, with large limbs creating lovely bowls filled with smaller branches. Other trees branch out late, creating bouquets topped with even smaller tangling branches.

True, these winter tree bouquets lack the vibrant colors of summer flowers. They mainly come in shades of brown and grey. There are exceptions. Scarlet oaks often retain some rust-red leaves until early spring, and mountain ash have clusters of tiny orange fruit that provide birds with mid-winter treats.

In our yard we are fortunate to have mountain ash, a misplaced river willow, an old gnarly apple tree, a pie cherry tree, black walnut, vine maple and the remnants of a birch. (I’m not dealing here with the evergreens — they’re another story.)

But the tree I wish to especially celebrate for its shape and beauty is an aspen that grows in our neighbor’s yard, on the other side of our backyard fence.

My Neighbor’s Aspen

I love to gaze at this aspen in the mornings as I slouch in a couch with a cup of coffee and a newspaper in my lap. The trunk is off-white, with thin dark stripes and occasional black blotches that naturally come with growth and age, just as our skin blotches as we age. Maybe we old folk can see ourselves as blessed with mature beauty marks, just like the aspen.

About 20 feet up, branches start to strut. They grow both straight and crooked. Some have been broken or twisted by the wind. As they crisscross each other, they form patterns that look like crazy quilts.

At the upper reaches of my neighbor’s aspen, the branches thin out and create even clearer patterns, splendid fractal revelations. In “9 Amazing Fractals Found in Nature,” Shea Gunther points out that fractals — repeated geometric patterns — are ubiquitous in nature. They make it scientifically clear that nature informs itself with beautiful shapes to support ongoing life.

“Tree Branches” is Gunther’s fifth out-of-nine examples of natural fractals. After a photo of a glorious tree, there’s information that the ever-smaller branches are like mini-trees, replicating and expanding the initial design into it the sky. On the aspen I admire the tip top fractals create feathery fans.

Of course the inspiring shapes of the aspen and of other trees are there all year round, but the lack of leaves in winter makes them easier to see. Similarly, we may see the shape of our life more clearly during our winter season.

Maybe it, too, is worth pondering.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Walter Hesford
Walter Hesford
Walter Hesford, born and educated in New England, gradually made his way West. For many years he was a professor of English at the University of Idaho, save for stints teaching in China and France. At Idaho, he taught American Literature, World Literature and the Bible as Literature. He currently coordinates an interfaith discussion group and is a member of the Latah County Human Rights Task Force and Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Moscow. He and his wife Elinor enjoy visiting with family and friends and hunting for wild flowers.

Ad

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Is this the Year Democracy Dies in the Dark?
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x